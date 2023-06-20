Best Souvenir Shop

A cheap shot glass or refrigerator magnet from the Miami International Airport terminal shops is no way to pay respect to South Florida's lush subtropical vibes. Opt for an authentic (and biodegradable) souvenir at Robert Is Here, a family-owned fruit stand dating back to 1959. There's live music, a petting farm, and drool-worthy fresh smoothies and milkshakes on the premises. And if you're looking for an easy-to-ship item to send to friends and family in faraway locales, consider the heaping bags of citrus (grapefruit, oranges, tangerines), exotic fruit (dragonfruit, jackfruit, guanabana), or the myriad jars filled with pickles, preserves, marinades, and marmalades. Bear in mind that Robert Is Here ships nationally for travelers leery of toting produce in their carry-on.