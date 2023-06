The proof is in the produce. Every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Legion Park fills with folks eager to fill their zero-waste canvas totes with a bounty of farm-fresh produce, handcrafted soaps, artisanal dips, and more hyper-local goods before vendors sell out. If outdoor yoga is your thing, be sure to bring a mat because a free community class at 10 a.m. is held here beneath the oak trees, weather permitting.