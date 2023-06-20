Franky's Deli Warehouse promises "the best six inches" you'll ever have. For more than 20 years, this Hialeah gem set among industrial warehouses steps from I-75 has been serving some of Miami's best sandos for breakfast, lunch, and possibly even dinner. Just ask South Florida famous locals like Billy Blue and Flo-Rida, both listed among the establishment's earliest steadfast patrons. Pass through the doors during a busy lunch rush, and you'll be instantly recognized as a frequent sandwich shopper or cheerfully greeted as a newcomer. If the list of 27 sandwiches is overwhelming, owner Frank Diaz and staff are happy to help. Their top-sellers include the #1, a straightforward Italian sub that marries fresh-sliced ham, capicola, salami, and provolone; the #16 tuna salad, prepared fresh daily using 20 pounds of tuna; or the #20 cheesesteak, chopped and seared ribeye that can be gussied up with onions and sweet peppers. A frequent-buyer VIP punch card lets you work your way to a free sando the more you eat — and lets the staff know you've become a regular. With just one bite, you know it won't be long before you've worked through all 20-plus menu options and a loyalty punch card or two.