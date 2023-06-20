Best Place to Take the Kids

To G-rate the old adage, mini golf is like pizza: Even when it's bad, it's still pretty good. This applies to Palmetto Mini Golf, where young ones can be momentarily pried away from screens to spend quality time outside. Though these 18 well-maintained holes lack the kitschy windmills and cartoonish castles that have defined the mini-golf genre of late, they incorporate myriad obstacles and challenges, including an impressive manmade waterfall and cave. It might be hard to believe, but rest assured that putting a colored, dimpled ball into a hole in the ground is enough to distract any kiddo from his Roblox or Minecraft habit for an hour or two. The best part? It's always there for you! Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily; cost is $7 per person per round Monday through Thursday and $8 per person per round Friday through Sunday.