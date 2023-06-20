Best Thai Restaurant

Situated within a quiet strip mall off Federal Highway in Fort Lauderdale, Larb Thai-Isan specializes in flavorful cuisine from Thailand's northeastern region, particularly a meat salad known as larb (pronounced "lawb"). The menu includes longtime family recipes like duck curry, papaya salad, tom kha kai, and delectable desserts like mango sticky rice and coconut ice cream on brioche bread. The service is warm, and the restaurant has a relaxed vibe, with colorful Thai beer posters decorating the walls and a three-wheeled tuk-tuk taxi tucked in the corner. It's a no-frills spot that doesn't take reservations, so you might find yourself waiting for a table, but it's worth it.