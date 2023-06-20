Best Campground

For half the year, the temperature, humidity, and bugs make camping in the Everglades an enjoyable getaway. For the other half, those same conditions make it a form of cruel and unusual punishment. Fortunately, the National Park Service only accepts reservations during the former, which runs from November through April. Inside Everglades National Park, Long Pine Key Campground is the redheaded stepsister to the waterfront Flamingo Campground at the southernmost end of the park. The reason for the disrespect might forever remain a mystery; the campground is located within a picturesque pineland forest that borders a serene lake and it's equipped with spacious RV and tent sites and even an amphitheater. Reservations are available through Flamingo Adventures, an authorized concessionaire that also offers bike, kayak, and canoe rentals by the day.