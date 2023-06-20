Best DJ (Afrobeat)

Every Saturday night, Red Rooster's pool hall, the Shrine, pulsates with a fusion of Afrobeat, Amapiano, and Caribbean rhythms so hypnotic that by midnight the dance floor's completely packed with gyrating bodies. It's all thanks to Cameroon-born DJ Aya (aka Leslie "Aya" Ayafor) who's often perched inside the DJ booth manning the 1s and 2s. Ayafor, who was raised in Fort Lauderdale, credits Kwaito, a subgenre of South African house music from the '90s, for influencing his signature sound, which has become a crucial note in Miami's diasporic nightlife scene. You can also catch him at his monthly party, Stamped, at the Copal Rooftop Bar above Pez Loco in Wynwood. "It feels great to offer a space where it's unapologetically African," Aya says. "Stamped is not just a party. It's a community. It's a celebration of not only African music, but everything African."