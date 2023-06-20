Best Restaurant (Coconut Grove)

Midorie Miami is hard to find. The tiny Japanese eatery is tucked behind a courtyard, and friendly folks at neighboring establishments often instruct the lost and hungry to "walk past the bike store, take a right at the trash bin, and if you find yourself on the street, you've gone too far." Once inside, you'll encounter a sushi counter and not much else. Clay pots and a driftwood arrangement decorate the mint-green walls. There are six tables for al fresco dining. There's no music whatsoever. But you're here for the fish, flown in daily from Tokyo's Toyosu fish market. With a simple one-page menu, art dealer turned restaurateur Alvaro Perez (Hiakawa, Wabi Sabi) has made Midorie a haven for sushi purists. A 12-piece chef's choice sushi meal is a reasonable $90, but the restaurant also offers bowls of reasonably priced fresh fish and a choice of rice, salad, or noodles, along with a good selection of hand rolls.