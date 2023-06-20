Best Hotel Restaurant

The modern Japanese restaurant Zuma has 22 locations across the globe, some as far away as Istanbul and Phuket. But it's here at the Kimpton Epic Hotel in Miami where the flagship Zuma opened in 2010. The appeal is easy to grasp on first bite, with signature dishes that include a spicy beef tenderloin with sesame, red chili, and sweet choy ($54) and black cod marinated in saikyo miso wrapped in a hoba leaf ($48). Over the past 13 years, a handful of Japanese eateries have opened up in Miami, but Zuma chef Rainer Becker continues to offer a modern take on izakaya dining to hotel guests and regulars near and far.