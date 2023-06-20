Best Influencer

As a little girl, Amanda Booz would hold an imitation microphone to her lips in front of her dolls at her childhood home in Miramar home to host "The Amanda Show." All these years later, she's garnered 57,000 sentient followers on Instagram, who tune in for her curated feed of fashion, makeup, and travel inspiration. As a lifestyle influencer and multimedia journalist and producer, Booz has worked with a slew of networks and brands, including BET, Viacom, Complex, Spotify, NBC, and CBS Radio. Her advice? "Be a light and be confident and true to who you are no matter what," Booz says. "Live out loud and enjoy life."