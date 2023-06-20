Best Bar Food

How many people have gone to Taco Bell after a night out with friends? There's a natural symmetry between tacos and tequila — and beer, wine, and vodka (you get the point). While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a midnight run to a fast-food chain after some cocktails, the Anderson, a Miami lounge that's been around for decades in one form or another, now has a built-in taco shop. El Toro Tacos offers a range of tacos from mushroom to pork belly priced for a taco shop and not a schmancy cocktail lounge. There's also fresh guac, chilaquiles, queso fundido, and a gringo menu with burgers, steak frites, and fish sandwiches. And, of course, the Anderson has an amazing cocktail program, so you can pair that juicy birria taco with its best friend, a freshly shaken margarita.