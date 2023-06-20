Best Bookstore

If Miami's literary scene were a video game, Dale Zine would be its cheat code. After navigating the labyrinthine side streets off Biscayne Boulevard in Little River, you step into a bright, naturally lit space filled with scores of beautifully printed books, magazines, and zines from local and national independent authors and publishers alike. Open Wednesday through Sunday from 1 to 6 p.m., the curated space regularly hosts book signings, launch parties, and a semi-regular art book club. Embrace the GPS challenge.