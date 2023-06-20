Best Place to Dine with Dogs

The FDA recently amended its food code to "allow for pet dogs in outdoor dining areas, where approved." And while most Miami restaurants allow well-behaved dogs to enjoy al fresco dining, only a few go above and beyond to welcome four-legged customers. Coconut Grove's Lokal is an outstanding choice for hounds. The experience starts with a water bowl offering refreshments. Once seated, pups are greeted with an amuse-bouche of dog cookies, baked fresh daily, and then owners can order dishes for Fido from a dedicated doggy menu that includes the "Chichi Get the Meatloaf," a mini meatloaf made with egg and tomato puree, and "Yeyo's" chicken and rice. Pups can also get a refreshing "Bowser" beer, a non-alcoholic craft beer brewed in Tampa specifically for the canine connoisseur. If you bring your dog to Lokal, you never drink and dine alone.