During the pandemic, fine-dining restaurants that couldn't pivot to takeout didn't fare well, and all three of Brad Kilgore's trendy, fine-dining restaurants — Alter, Ember, and Kaido — tragically closed. But, instead of languishing, Kilgore thrived personally and professionally. He took consulting jobs, worked on the menu for the exclusive, members-only Concours Club, and had a son with his wife, Soraya. Last fall, Kilgore partnered with BarLab's Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi to open MaryGold's Brasserie, a Florida-inspired restaurant offering modern American cuisine that highlights the many cultures Miami embraces. The restaurant in the Arlo Wynwood hotel has become a playground for Kilgore, who cooks with joy and tests the limits of his creativity. Dishes like oxtail beignets and his "Chicken & the Egg" are both whimsical and classic at the same time. When Kilgore pours flaming liquid onto his "Baked Florida" dessert, a tropical take on the cruise line staple Baked Alaska, he seems downright giddy. His happiness is not only palpable, it's palatable.