Located at the base of One Miami East condo tower, Il Gabbiano is an unexpected addition to the city's waterfront dining game. Floor-to-ceiling windows look out onto an outdoor terrace, where a six-seat bar and covered dining patio overlook Biscayne Bay. Il Gabbiano has seen its share of special-occasion gatherings, but that's not a necessary excuse for visiting. The views here are stunning — the surrounding open water is a mirage of dancing lights from the cruise ships from the port to the left and the Brickell Key skyline to the right — the menu equally so, with a robust selection of Northern Italian dishes. If you're unfamiliar with Italian cuisine, by all means avail yourself of your server's expertise, lest the depth and breadth — from antipasto, insalata, and verdura to minestra, pasta, and risotto to heartier fare in the form of veal, beef, chicken, and seafood entrées — overwhelm you. The star of the show might be the restaurant's signature "Costoletta Alla Valdostana," a massive bone-in veal chop stuffed with foie gras pâté, Fontina cheese, and prosciutto di Parma smothered in a rich cream sauce and served with sautéed mushrooms. Afterward, a stroll along Miami's Riverwalk is the perfect nonalcoholic digestif.