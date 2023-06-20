Best Pop-Up

Alexander Gilardi and Brandon Mesa started the Lazy Oyster as a delivery service, bringing fresh oysters to homes during the pandemic. The partners now host pop-ups throughout South Florida, shucking oysters at wine shops, festivals, and breweries. The Lazy Oyster also has a weekly pop-up on Saturdays and Sundays at Smorgasburg Miami in Wynwood. If you're an oyster lover, you owe it to yourself to seek them out. Gilardi and Mesa obsessively choose the best oysters around. They also offer grilled oysters fired from a portable pizza oven. There are always at least a half dozen different oysters to choose from, and if you're new to the oyster game, the staff can easily steer you to the perfect oyster for you. Plus, the Lazy Oyster's oysters cost less than those at some schmancy restaurants.