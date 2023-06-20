Best Croquetas

Every year we try to ignore the 800-pound croqueta in the room. While others have tried to claim the title of best croqueta, only one has reigned supreme in this city since 1977. In the heart of Tamiami, Islas Canarias boasts a golden nugget of deep-fried heaven filled with a proprietary blend of ham and cheese. The Cuban Andrade family founded the restaurant in Little Havana, but it's been in its current spot since 1987. It's become so beloved by the community that the Miami-Dade Commission even proclaimed that corner of Southwest 137th Avenue and 26th Street "Islas Canarias Way."