Best Cannabis Dispensary

Not even the fact that the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency task force busted Clyde "Bill" Cobb in 1983 for operating the largest marijuana smuggling ring ever prosecuted by the federal government could deter his son, Brady Cobb, from continuing the family legacy: providing Floridians with great weed. Of course, as CEO of Sunburn Cannabis, Brady Cobb's operation is totally legal. After opening Sunburn's first outpost in Fort Lauderdale last November, Cobb has made sure that each of the company's ten dispensaries celebrates the state's smuggler spirit. Sunburn ditches the fluorescent lighting and minute-clinic vibe in favor of pool tables, rock 'n' roll playlists, and collages of babes, boats, and bikinis. The company's logo — a shrimp boat — is a nod to the vessel in which Bill Cobb smuggled kilos across the Gulf of Mexico, and the name a tip of the cap to Operation Sunburn, the DEA task force that nabbed the old man in '83.