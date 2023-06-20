Best Antique Store

The older we get, the more we appreciate the relics that have stood the test of time. For more than 50 years, nautical-themed Stone Age Antiques has saved the curious items that some might consider "old" or "garbage" from landfills and presented them for the consideration of the eagle-eyed collectors who brave the packed aisles at the rustic store. Iron cannons from the 18th Century, old portholes, and weathered anchors are just a few of the items in this maze of rare finds. Proprietor Milton Stone has long understood that time is the only thing separating one man's trash from another man's antique.