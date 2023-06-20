Best Meteorologist

From a once-in-a-thousand-years storm that parks itself over Fort Lauderdale to tracking oncoming hurricanes to practical tips on navigating the brutal South Florida heat, we look to Betty Davis. As chief meteorologist for Local 10, she's our trusted weather source on weekdays during the station's 4, 6, and 11 p.m. shows. She has been in the biz for 15 years, with stints at the Weather Channel and in markets farther up the East Coast. We're glad she's here — her impact extends well beyond her forecasts, including regular visits to local classrooms and universities to inspire the next generation of atmospheric scientists. We can count on Davis' forecasts to be bright even when the weather isn't.