Best Dance Company

As associate artistic director of Area Stage Company, Giancarlo Rodaz is a risk taker, unafraid to challenge his audiences, actors, and even plays. Take for instance the tale as old as time where Rodaz used his magical touch to transform Disney's Beauty and the Beast into a work that might've impressed Walt himself. Realizing that if he was going to go big, he couldn't go home, Rodaz moved his vision from Area Stage's small South Miami home base to the Adrienne Arsht Center's Carnival Studio Theater Center. Rather than sit in theater seats, Rodaz cast the audience as guests at wooden benches and long tables, from which actors not only sang and traded dialogue, but danced, ran, jumped and leaped all around them. B&B was the third in a series of reinventions wherein Rodaz reinterpreted big-scale musicals with abandon: In 2018, he stripped down Shrek The Musical, ditching the green ogre and donkey personas, among others, and presenting human characters (Shrek was distinguishable by a green clown nose) struggling with modern problems. In 2021, his immersive Annie featured eight adult actors in all roles — no kids. Rodaz's minimalist approach launched these fairy tales to new heights. Next, he'll take on The Little Mermaid — we can only imagine how he'll render "under the sea."