Best Food Hall

Shoma Bazaar gathers a multitude of tastes of Miami in a single convenient Doral location. This sleek culinary hub is where local restaurants and chefs come together to share their own unique dishes and flavors. Founded by the Shoma Group, the grand food hall breaks from the fast-food chains common in other food courts, instead welcoming more than a dozen indies, including Shahs of Kabob, Ash Parlor, and Trattoria Dal Plin. Shoma Baazar is rightly known for the Bar, a marble-topped counter where guests can order over-the-top cocktails for the perfect pre-sipping Instagram photo-op. Once the lights are dimmed and the night unfolds, the space transforms into a nightlife destination with live bands and DJs to shimmy off the calories.