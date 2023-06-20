Best Day Trip

When visiting Islamorada, it's not so much the destination but the scenic 90-minute journey through the Everglades and along the Overseas Highway to the filming location of the hit Netflix show Bloodline. Whether you've chosen to embark on a solo, family, or romantic day trip, the sport fishing capital of the world is surprisingly versatile. Start at the Islamorada Fish Company for casual rum cocktails and the addictive fish dip and watch the flailing tarpon beg midair for a bite. Head to Robbie's for kitschy souvenirs, maritime art, and the famed Trailer Trash bloody mary. The boutique at the luxe Cheeca Lodge offers Valmont perfumes and designer swimwear, not to mention complimentary air conditioning. While homeward-bound, take the backroads of Card Sound Road for a little detour at Alabama Jacks, a legendary hole-in-the-wall bar flanked by mangroves on the border of Monroe and Dade counties. Pro tip: Order the mozzarella sticks and take part in the line dancing.