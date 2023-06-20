Best Local Girl Made Good

Coco Gauff was born in Atlanta, but from age 7 onward, she trained a short I-95 hop north of our chaotic metropolis in charming Delray Beach. Now that she's ranked as the world's sixth-best tennis player in women's singles, we're officially claiming her as one of our own. It was right here in South Florida, after all, that Gauff became the youngest Orange Bowl International girls' 18-and-under singles champion —at the tender age of 14, no less. She seems proud to rep South Florida, too: At the '23 Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in April, Gauff and her partner Jessica Pegula held up their doubles trophy in front of a hometown crowd and dedicated their win to the Florida Atlantic University and University of Miami basketball teams that had been eliminated from the Final Four the previous night: "This was for you, Miami and FAU." And in May, after a first-round women's singles victory at the French Open, she declared, "Heat in 7 — and maybe Coco in 7!" A local gal after our own heart.