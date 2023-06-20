Best Cocktails

Inside Miami Beach's National Hotel, the reimagined Martini Bar serves some of the city's most sophisticated tipples. Earlier this year, the Art Deco hotel relaunched its beloved bar, a nostalgic sanctuary tucked away from the lobby with views of the grownups-only property's infinity pool, rumored to be the longest in South Florida. The new and improved boozeatorium still boasts the original marble floors paired with Gatsby-esque décor, providing an intimate setting to gather and mingle while indulging in the beloved signature cocktail. While the menu changes seasonally, martini staples include the famed "Pear With Me," a well-shaken martini that combines pear vodka with amaretto, lemon, pear syrup, and foam bitters; and the "Hibiscus Beauty," which blends infused hibiscus vodka with St. Germain, lemon, ginger syrup, and sage. Espresso martinis tend to present as unctuous, but the Martini Room's hits perfectly, with a base of Caffè Borghetti liqueur and nitro cold brew. For an even more refined experience, try the bar's new afternoon tea service, which invites you to sample an array of teas and coffees alongside homemade finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones (and a martini, or two) for a social hour that channels the sophistication of a Bridgerton novel.