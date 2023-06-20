Best Bar (Miami Beach)

Española Way might be in the middle of Miami Beach, but the vibe at Tropezón is more romantic, European village — nothing like the beach, booze, and clubs surrounding it. Tropezón, a small bar that pays tribute to the gin and tonics of Spain, fits into the block perfectly. There, gin and tonics are far more intricate than the American version that serves the spirit and a soda in a tall glass. At Tropezón, gins are infused with fruits, herbs, florals, and other eyebrow-raising flavors like buttered banana and sour cherry, which can be made into a countless number of bespoke gin and tonics served in large balloon goblets reminiscent of the Iberian peninsula. With a rich tapas menu, the entire experience can feel like a visit to Spain, minus the jetlag.