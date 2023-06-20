Best Restaurant for a First Date

Set a bit away from the glare of neon clubland on historic Española Way, the Drexel is the ideal place for people to feel comfortable in their surroundings. The Mediterranean setting is romantic but not too secluded, especially for people who have never met in person. The coastal-inspired fare is simple and delicious without being too challenging, ranging from homemade pasta and pizza to whole grilled prawns and organic chicken, all easy to share if the evening's going well. And it's close to a valet, plus other restaurants filled with people, just in case you need to dip. It is a first date, after all.