Best-Kept Secret (Literary Division)

With developers seeking to build more condos atop 2,500-year-old archaeological sites, it's fair to assume Miami is a town that doesn't put much stock in its history. A welcome exception to that rule can be found in the Florida section of Sweet Haven Books in the historic village of Cauley Square in the southern reaches of Miami-Dade County. Patty Medina, who runs the store, tells New Times that her husband, Jesus Castellat, curates the Florida section. Here you can find all sorts of literature chronicling the fast and fascinating history of Miami and the Sunshine State, including a photo book comparing Miami landmarks in the 1930s to today and a geological survey of Oakland Park from 1959. "A lot of the Florida books we carry are first editions," Medina notes. "We don't have any newer covers, but we do have several autographed copies."