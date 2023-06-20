Best French Restaurant

When you're craving fresh seafood, there's no better spot than Coconut Grove's Shore to Door. As the name implies, the fish is sourced directly from local fishermen, meaning the day's menu is dictated by the day's catch. While Shore to Door primarily operates as a fish market, the shop throws open its back patio on weekends and serves whatever's available. The nugget-like wahoo bites ($17) are a must for any visit, but the minimalist whole-fried snapper ($39) might be the star of the show. Drinks are serve yourself; grab a glass of wine from the fridge out back or a beer from the ice-filled cooler and keep tabs of your count on the daily blackboard. You'll want to call before heading out, as weather and other last-minute changes can affect hours. While you're at it, get the scoop on any live music that day. The band starts most Saturdays around 6 p.m., turning the small patio into a casually festive backyard party.