Best French Restaurant

With a rolling wave of French places opening up in town, it's becoming tough for Francophile culinarians to choose where to dine. Or is it? With fare that reflects the southern, sunshine-y aspect of the country, Bagatelle Miami serves plenty of dishes with fresh, explosive flavors, ranging from grilled octopus with blistered red peppers, tomatoes, and toasted almonds to steamed sea bass with Florida oranges and fennel. The art leans toward the pop culture side of things, and a DJ builds energy with bops leading into bangers, so you've got yourself a perfect Miami evening filled with a feast of entertainment.