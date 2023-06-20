Best Comic Book Shop

Tucked in a cozy shop on Bird Road, A&M Comics and Books has stood the test of time and technology since the mid-1980s. They say they're the oldest comic book store in Florida and the second-oldest in the nation, and we have no reason to doubt the claim. The store's combination of history and stock is a haven for collectors. A&M continues to open its doors to those interested in reading sketched adventures, collecting statues and figurines, reminiscing about Marvel's past, and debating the latest not-up-to-par take of a comic classic on the silver screen.