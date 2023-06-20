Navigation
Best Dive Bar

Ted's Hideaway

Photo by Chelsea Olson

There are enough $20 cocktails in Miami Beach. Ted's Hideaway is the refreshing foil to South of Fifth's glitz. It's perfect when you're tired of the mandatory dress codes and just want a damn beer to sip while watching the Marlins lose again. Other spots along Ocean Drive might charge as much as $15 for a domestic brew, but Ted's Hideaway has a killer daily happy hour, where domestics run $4.75 and imports are $6. There's grub, too, including taquitos ($9) and a homemade thin-crust pizza ($11).

Best Sports Bar

American Social

American Social

Between its scenic waterfront setting, extensive menu, and immaculate bathrooms, it almost seems unfair to categorize American Social in Brickell as a regular ol' sports bar. That's not to say the spot is too stuffy or pretentious to hang out and let loose. The game-day watch parties here rival parking lot tailgates, and the atmosphere during the World Cup is incomparable. The donut holes and lobster-covered eggs make American Social the second-best option to attending the game itself.

Best Bar Food

The Anderson

Photo courtesy of the Anderson

How many people have gone to Taco Bell after a night out with friends? There's a natural symmetry between tacos and tequila — and beer, wine, and vodka (you get the point). While there's absolutely nothing wrong with a midnight run to a fast-food chain after some cocktails, the Anderson, a Miami lounge that's been around for decades in one form or another, now has a built-in taco shop. El Toro Tacos offers a range of tacos from mushroom to pork belly priced for a taco shop and not a schmancy cocktail lounge. There's also fresh guac, chilaquiles, queso fundido, and a gringo menu with burgers, steak frites, and fish sandwiches. And, of course, the Anderson has an amazing cocktail program, so you can pair that juicy birria taco with its best friend, a freshly shaken margarita.

Best Happy Hour

Margot Natural Wine Bar

Photo by Donna Irene

Margot Natural Wine Bar is a sanctuary from the towering scaffolding and never-ending downtown construction. Inside the old Ingraham building, this quaint little spot offers an "Aperitivo Hour" in lieu of a happy hour, featuring $8 wines and $5 beers from 5 to 7 p.m. every day. It's the brainchild of the folks behind Bar Lab (The Broken Shaker, 27 Restaurant) and the perfect place to pop in on a weekday evening for light bites, great cocktails, and, of course, glasses of globally sourced, natural wine.

Best Cocktails

The Gibson Room

Gibson Room photo

At Gibson Room, chef and restaurateur Michael Beltran ensures that the same level of care and intricacy that earned him a Michelin star is applied to every item on the food and cocktail menus. And, as at his restaurants, the Gibson Room's cocktails take classic concepts and put a subtle and intriguing spin on them. Here, the banana daiquiri isn't a silly frozen blender drink but a sultry, sippable tipple. The gin Rickey is brightened with a hint of mint, and a Gibson, typically made with gin and dry vermouth, is enhanced with a touch of sherry. Add live music and lit candles, and you've got the hottest little cocktail lounge in Miami.

Best Martini

The Martini Bar (in the National Hotel)

Martini Bar National Hotel photo by The Tag Experience

Inside Miami Beach's National Hotel, the reimagined Martini Bar serves some of the city's most sophisticated tipples. Earlier this year, the Art Deco hotel relaunched its beloved bar, a nostalgic sanctuary tucked away from the lobby with views of the grownups-only property's infinity pool, rumored to be the longest in South Florida. The new and improved boozeatorium still boasts the original marble floors paired with Gatsby-esque décor, providing an intimate setting to gather and mingle while indulging in the beloved signature cocktail. While the menu changes seasonally, martini staples include the famed "Pear With Me," a well-shaken martini that combines pear vodka with amaretto, lemon, pear syrup, and foam bitters; and the "Hibiscus Beauty," which blends infused hibiscus vodka with St. Germain, lemon, ginger syrup, and sage. Espresso martinis tend to present as unctuous, but the Martini Room's hits perfectly, with a base of Caffè Borghetti liqueur and nitro cold brew. For an even more refined experience, try the bar's new afternoon tea service, which invites you to sample an array of teas and coffees alongside homemade finger sandwiches, pastries, and scones (and a martini, or two) for a social hour that channels the sophistication of a Bridgerton novel.

Best Margarita

Byblos

Photo courtesy of Byblos

If the basic blending of tequila, triple sec, and lime has become rote, leave it to a unique margarita experience at Byblos to make you rethink this classic libation. Taking inspiration from the Arabic word that translates to "my love," the "Habibi Margarite'' has indeed become a favorite on the cocktail menu. The Mediterranean-inspired concoction is a fusion of spiced strawberry tea, blended with the margarita's essential lime juice and reposado tequila, delivering a fragrant and colorful kick. The best part just might be the way it's served: in a "smoking" silver teapot, making for a special (spiked) tea-time break.

Best Mojito

Finka Table & Tap

Photo courtesy of Finka Table & Tap

You won't find a mojito on the menu at Finka Table & Tap, but that shouldn't stop you from ordering one. While a classic mojito calls for rum, soda, mint, and lime, Finka elevates its off-the-menu version, using two types of rum (Havana Club Blanco and the classic Havana Club Añejo) for an added kick. Too many mojitos are overly sugary, but Finka bartenders concoct a balanced, sophisticated, and tart cocktail — one that pairs perfectly with an order of croquetas for the complete Miami experience.

Best Beer Selection

Dream State Brewery

Dream State Brewing photo

William Rivera and Paul Lombardozzi are friends with a craft beer habit that inspired them to add one more title to their resumes: entrepreneurs. The pair joined forces earlier this year to bring their hoppy aspirations to life with the 6,000-square-foot Dream State Brewery. The 20-barrel system provides an endlessly rotating selection of house-brewed beers, and the bar's 32 taps provide an astonishing variety of out-of-state beers from some of the most sought-after breweries in the country. The comprehensive lineup is made possible by Rivera's and Lombardozzi's mutual connections, and it covers the full spectrum of styles from IPAs, lagers, pilsners, and fruited ales to stouts and barrel-aged sours. Opt for a flight to sample as many as your blood-alcohol levels can handle.

Best Brewery (Broward)

Yeasty Brews

Photo by Nicole Danna

From the eclectic and artsy décor to the fruity, funky beers on tap, Yeasty Brews offers a unique departure from the South Florida brewery norm. Founded in 2021 by head brewer Dan Pfaffenbach and his girlfriend, Denielle Mizrahi, this quaint Lauderhill spot serves small-batch brews and innovative in-house fare. The business started with Pfaffenbach's popular home brew, a milkshake-style hefeweizen called "Banana Slinger," which emits banana aromas from the yeast used to make it. Today, yeast is the still name of the game at Yeasty Brews, where they endeavor to help craft beer novices brave uncharted territory. A three-barrel system produces a variety of unique experimental beers, many you'd be hard-pressed to find anywhere else. Although the brewer's love of IPAs and hefeweizens shines, his recipe book is globally inspired, including a Norwegian-style strawberry imperial blonde ale, Belgian pale ale with watermelon, dragon fruit-infused tripels, and a key-lime vanilla cream ale. Pfaffenbach's creative genius even dreamed up a vegan version of the popular milkshake-style IPA, offering guests a piña colada-inspired take that uses coconut instead of lactose to create a creamy, full-bodied brew. The 3,000-square-foot taproom also has an in-house kitchen that offers easy eats like flatbreads, grilled cheese, paninis, and vegan empanadas. Like the beer, everything is made and prepared in house.

