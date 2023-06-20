Best Sports Radio Personality

The courts at Venice Beach in LA might be one of the holiest spots for pickup basketball in the world. Flamingo Park is Miami's version of Venice Beach, and though it might be a few blocks further from the ocean, the authentic, sweaty vibe is the same. You can find a game pretty much any time of the day and year. The baskets on the two full courts are equipped with glass backboards with breakaway rims. One amenity that Flamingo Park can lord over Venice Beach is its lights, which illuminate the courts after dark. So in those summer months when it's too hot to play in the afternoon, you can still shoot hoops until 10 p.m. each and every night.