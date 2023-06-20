Best Not-So-Cheap Thrill

Is it possible to put a price on nostalgia and the fond, twinkly holiday memories of our collective Miami youth? Well, after 40 years of business, Santa's Enchanted Forest has certainly tried with a $43 admission ticket for adults, a $28 express pass to skip the long weekend lines, and preferred VIP parking spots for as much as $35 per vehicle. No matter. We love it all the same. We'd fork over another $43 if it meant we could move the seasonal amusement park from its recently relocated home in a small notch between Doral and Medley back to its rightful home in Tropical Park. We're not sure whether it's the Spanish versions of classic Christmas tunes blasting over the speakers, the dulce de leche churros, or all the subtropical depictions of Santa on Jet Skis, but take one lap around the park, and we guarantee your heart will have grown three sizes. You'll feel like a kid again and be glad you paid for the privilege.