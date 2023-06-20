Best Streetwear

Once you step inside, you'll be inspired to put together outfits dripping with b-boy attitude. Local rappers flock to this store for the latest duds from urban brands like Roku and Anti Social Social Club. Sneakerheads stop by for a chance to find vintage Jordans and other limited-edition kicks by Nike, Fila, and Puma. Unlike other trendy streetwear boutiques in the Design District and Wynwood, Purple Carpet is in a nondescript shopping plaza in North Miami. It's open seven days a week, and you can shop online, too.