Best Thrift Store

This past spring, fashion-forward friends Dani Klaric´ and Sara Fedz opened a brick-and-mortar vintage thrift store, Peachtree Revival, in Midtown. The whimsical wallpaper, black-and-white vinyl flooring, and giant mirrors entice selfies among a trove of vintage and secondhand finds—from slip dresses to Y2K jeans, belts, bags, boots, and one-of-a-kind accessories. Every Saturday, the shop's garment conveyor belt and curvilinear clothing rack are restocked with new drops. If you're unsure how to pull off that floofy skirt, staff members are on hand for style counseling.