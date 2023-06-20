Navigation
Best Tennis Courts

Biltmore Tennis Center

City of Coral Gables

"Wait," you say. "There are tennis courts at the Biltmore, and a regular Joe Schmoe like me can play there?" Yes, and yes. The beauty of these ten hard courts, tucked in the eastern shadow of the eponymous Coral Gables resort, is in their ample spacing and the range of skills on display. Whether you're a budding Coco Gauff or just learning to step into and follow through on that improving forehand, the Biltmore Tennis Center will accommodate your skill (or lack thereof). Of course, you'll want to snag a reservation ahead of time; the center offers an hourly rate in the $5-to-$8 range if you're a Miami-Dade County resident.

Best Gym

Muscle Beach South Beach

Do you want to get shredded but can't afford the dues? Do you prefer to pair your reps with the great outdoors? Do you like to finish each workout with a dip in the Atlantic Ocean? If you answered yes to any or all of these questions, well, Muscle Beach South Beach is for you. Located on the sands of Lummus Park at the intersection of Ninth Street and Ocean Drive, this entirely free public gym has been a workout destination since the '90s, but a welcome renovation in 2018 zhuzhed up the place with new bodyweight training structures, battle ropes, dumbbells, and kettlebells. It's one of the few spots left in Miami Beach where you can pump iron and get swole without going into credit-card debt.

Best Yoga

Shayne Cohen

For more than 20 years, Shayne Cohen has been making downward dog great again. This compact creature has an aura that shines bright, and her yoga classes vary from the average hour class with dynamic flows and a lovely chanting voice to lull you into savasana. As the cofounder of Anahata Eco Yoga Retreats, she often takes her practice on the road, curating as far away as the Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Morocco. Locals are truly spoiled with the opportunity to take her classes on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at Glassbox Ironside (7520 NE Fourth Ct., Ste. 100). Ommmmmmm-em-gee!

Best Walk

Hot Girl Walk

TikTok trends come and go, but this weekly communal gathering of so-called hot girls is here to stay. Since its summer 2022 debut, Hot Girl Walk Miami quickly morphed into a meaningful meetup of women looking to network and make new friends, filling the shallow need for an occasion to rep trendy athletic sets and iced matcha lattes. Ladies of all ilks and ages (and hotness) come together at 9 a.m. every Saturday in various Miami neighborhoods to saunter together on a roughly two-mile route. Follow the group's Instagram to find out where the next meetup is slated to take place.

Best Campground

Long Pine Key Campground

Rodney Cammauf / National Park Service

For half the year, the temperature, humidity, and bugs make camping in the Everglades an enjoyable getaway. For the other half, those same conditions make it a form of cruel and unusual punishment. Fortunately, the National Park Service only accepts reservations during the former, which runs from November through April. Inside Everglades National Park, Long Pine Key Campground is the redheaded stepsister to the waterfront Flamingo Campground at the southernmost end of the park. The reason for the disrespect might forever remain a mystery; the campground is located within a picturesque pineland forest that borders a serene lake and it's equipped with spacious RV and tent sites and even an amphitheater. Reservations are available through Flamingo Adventures, an authorized concessionaire that also offers bike, kayak, and canoe rentals by the day.

Best Day Trip

Islamorada

When visiting Islamorada, it's not so much the destination but the scenic 90-minute journey through the Everglades and along the Overseas Highway to the filming location of the hit Netflix show Bloodline. Whether you've chosen to embark on a solo, family, or romantic day trip, the sport fishing capital of the world is surprisingly versatile. Start at the Islamorada Fish Company for casual rum cocktails and the addictive fish dip and watch the flailing tarpon beg midair for a bite. Head to Robbie's for kitschy souvenirs, maritime art, and the famed Trailer Trash bloody mary. The boutique at the luxe Cheeca Lodge offers Valmont perfumes and designer swimwear, not to mention complimentary air conditioning. While homeward-bound, take the backroads of Card Sound Road for a little detour at Alabama Jacks, a legendary hole-in-the-wall bar flanked by mangroves on the border of Monroe and Dade counties. Pro tip: Order the mozzarella sticks and take part in the line dancing.

Best Weekend Getaway

Palm Beach

Few places can make a person feel as if they time-traveled into a Fitzgerald novel, but a weekend getaway in Palm Beach ought to do the trick (your wallet permitting). Splurge for a stay amid the old-world glamour of the four-star Brazilian Court Hotel & Beach Club (upward of $500 a night) or settle for someplace cheaper plus a hedonistic crawl of the onsite restaurants with a martini at Boulud and the hot dog panini (sauerkraut, Gruyère, mustard, and chili) at Buccan. Lovers of all things vintage can shop 'til they drop at Church Mouse, where religious ladies relinquish their turquoise china, Ferragamos, and other no-longer-prized possessions. Head to Dina C's for vintage YSL, Hermès, Pucci, and Pierre Cardin. To blend in with the locals, scout luxury linens, home décor, embroidery, and engravings at Lori Jayne's boutique on County Road.

Best Staycation

Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach

Nautilus photo

A white sand vista, expansive pool landscape, onsite culinary options, and impeccable vibes are ingredients for an ideal staycation in Miami. Nautilus Sonesta Miami Beach offers all of this. The Miami Beach modern-meets-unpretentious spot has 250 rooms, and when you're not lounging in yours, you're probably at the art deco-inspired lobby bar admiring its towering, 25-foot curtains. The pool is nearly 1,900 square feet of saltwater euphoria and (fun fact) features an underwater sound system to groove to during breath-holding competitions. Whether you're sneaking in a nap in one of the 14 cabanas or getting lit during Miami Music Week, you'll find that Nautilus' strength is its range. Don't forget to appreciate the little design details, from the handwritten notes guests leave on a bulletin board to your in-room bar made of vintage chests.

Best Place to Take Out-of-Towners

Rubell Museum

Photo courtesy of Rubell Museum

Want to convince your snooty northern relatives that Miami has a decent art scene during the 11 months that don't begin with D? Take them here. The Rubell family's decades-long habit of collecting contemporary art created a storage problem that forced them to expand their private collection into the sleek public museum that opened in 2019. You can't go wrong with two Yayoi Kusama Infinity Mirror Rooms and famous works by Basquiat, Keth Haring, and emerging artists like Miami's Reginald O'Neal. But be sure to stop by the massive gallery featuring the colorful paintings by Alexandre Diop — your guests will be too busy picking their jaws off the floor to speak.

Best Historic Landmark

Hialeah Park

Where can you return to an era of picture-perfect gardens, manicured grounds, and 16th-century French Mediterranean architecture? Are you envisioning Vizcaya? Coral Gables, perhaps? Well, you're off by a long shot because we're talking about Hialeah, bro. Somewhat inexplicably, Hialeah Park has stood the test of time for more than 90 years, including the notorious wrecking ball that was the Hurricane of 1926. Existing for nearly a century might not seem like much, but it's eons in a region where developers rival hurricanes in their destructive power. The park's legendary racetrack hasn't seen a horse in years — the betting action is now confined to a casino and simulcast parlor — and the park's longtime owners, the Brunetti family, recently unveiled a plan to turn a portion of the grounds into a housing development and charter school. The future of this 220-acre jewel is uncertain but it has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, and it remains an Audubon Society-designated sanctuary for the American flamingo — it's one of the only places where you can see Miami's unofficial pink mascot, for now, anyway.

