Best Tennis Courts

"Wait," you say. "There are tennis courts at the Biltmore, and a regular Joe Schmoe like me can play there?" Yes, and yes. The beauty of these ten hard courts, tucked in the eastern shadow of the eponymous Coral Gables resort, is in their ample spacing and the range of skills on display. Whether you're a budding Coco Gauff or just learning to step into and follow through on that improving forehand, the Biltmore Tennis Center will accommodate your skill (or lack thereof). Of course, you'll want to snag a reservation ahead of time; the center offers an hourly rate in the $5-to-$8 range if you're a Miami-Dade County resident.