Don't bother racing through rush-hour traffic to nab the mirror-adjacent treadmill at the gym. Instead, take the scenic 1.1-mile jog around the perimeter of Brickell Key with views of the Miami skyline and Biscayne Bay. You'll pass the glitz of the Mandarin Oriental's La Mar outdoor seating area, the greenery of Brickell Key Park, and the 21-foot-tall El Centinala del Rio statue of a Tequesta Indian blowing into a conch shell. It's a popular spot for the stroller and dog-walking crowds, but pick up your pace for a calorie-busting challenge.