Best Golf Course

Nestled between the Atlantic Ocean and Biscayne Bay lies a stunning stretch of manicured greenery seemingly dropped from the heavens. The Miami Beach Golf Club is not only beloved by locals but is considered one of the finest links in the nation. Following years of multimillion-dollar renovations and diligent upkeep, the course is nigh immaculate. If you get peckish from repeatedly striking a small, dimpled ball in the South Florida sun, the club offers breakfast, lunch, and dinner to keep you off the couch and on the green. (Or, if you golf like we do, in the rough.)