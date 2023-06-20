Best Restaurant When Someone Else Is Paying

Everything at Naoe is done with care, from the soy sauce that's made at the chef/owner Kevin Cory's family's shoyu brewery in Japan to the sake, which is a family recipe imported from the town of Kanazawa. Cory and manager Wendy Maharlika host ten weekly seatings in the intimate Brickell dining room, where guests are encouraged to dress casually to enjoy the meal. Service starts with a bento box of treasures before the sushi, barbecue, and even a special ice cream is brought out over the next two hours. This is a place to appreciate the zen and the art of sushi, which has led to Naoe's Forbes Five-Star Travel Guide rating and AAA Five-Diamond award. But it isn't cheap: dinner costs $280 per person (before beverages, tax, and gratuity), making it the logical first suggestion when someone else is picking up the check.