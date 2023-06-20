Best Chinese Restaurant

So you say you like your Peking duck set on fire. Well, you're in the right place. This inventive, well-run, high-end Chinese restaurant offers more than flaming fowl, however. Located in the former Tony Chan's Water Club location in the Grand DoubleTree, Tanka features what it calls "izakaya-inspired" dishes. That's shorthand for small plates like Wagyu dim sum, pork belly bao buns, grilled branzino with pickled mustard leaf, and fried rice with garlic miso butter and edamame. You can also indulge in sushi, which is fresh and delicious. But in a city where omakase abounds and Chinese-with-a-twist does not, we're going here for the truffle egg drop soup and lamb chops with mango-yogurt sauce.