You know what's the cutest thing in the world? A family of otters frolicking in the water out in the wild, that's what. It's so damn cute you just want to puke rainbows and unicorns all over the place. And one spot in the world where you might just witness it is Big Cypress Bend Boardwalk in Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park. If you don't spot otters, it won't matter, because you're still immersed in the River of Grass on a boardwalk that goes an easy half-mile you're gonna want to take real slow. The birds are breathtaking — anhingas with wings spread like vampires, the blue heron's graceful S-shape neck, a peregrine falcon's detached majesty. You'll see massive cypress trees, some of them coiled in the grip of strangler figs, their long and arthritic fingers engaged in perhaps the slowest form of homicide on the planet. And of course there'll be the requisite alligators and raccoons, maybe a snake or two, the aforementioned otters, even an occasional black bear. The journey equals the destination: roughly 90 minutes from Miami on the Tamiami Trail, one of the greatest American drives. Turn off the phone, savor the disconnect, and treat yourself to some prime Everglades therapy.