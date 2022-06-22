The Broadwalk is less than an hour from Ocean Drive, but the scene couldn't be more different. If you want to go all-in on the Jimmy Buffett vibes, ask for the Florida resident discount at the singer's Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort, where rooms typically run $300 and up per night. Beaching on a budget? The Hollywood Beach Suites and Hotel, just a few blocks south, offers seasonal specials and often has rooms that dip below $200. The actual cheeseburger in paradise can be found at Le Tub Saloon, a Hollywood institution with one of the best waterfront views in South Florida, where the 13-ounce sirloin burger with cheese is a bargain at $11.50. Wash it down with a beer or four across the street at Nick's Bar & Grill and — once you're loosened up — free live music at the Margaritaville bandshell. Before you head out in the morning, grab an egg-and-cheese sandwich ($11) and a cold brew ($6) at Cafe Club and snag a spot on the beach to enjoy breakfast — and the knowledge that home is a short drive away.