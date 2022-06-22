Most museum restaurants are located within the actual confines of their walls. Not this one, which embraces the great outdoors where the Rubell Museum maintains a lush tropical garden, as well as a Josper grill where much of its stunning Basque cuisine is cooked. But regardless of where it's positioned, Leku draws inspiration from the museum. Quite directly, in fact, including a cocktail, the "Allison," named for Allison Zuckerman's painting Eternal Recurrence, which hangs over the bar. The drink, made with brandy, Asturian ice-cider, amontillado, uchuva (gooseberry), and demerara sugar and topped with a floating disk of edible rice paper imprinted with a section of the artwork, is representative of the way executive chef Mikel Goikolea and the team at Leku present all of their offerings: with creativity, skill, and no small amount of art. Order à la carte or choose the 11-course tasting menu, which can be accompanied by optional wine pairings.