If you've spent any amount of time in Miami during hurricane season, chances are you've heard or seen the name Brian McNoldy. A senior research associate at the University of Miami who studies hurricanes, climatology, and sea-level rise, McNoldy is Miami's de facto hurricane expert, long relied upon by the press and public for insight in the face of oncoming tropical storms. His fascination with weather began at age 7 with the Megapolitan Blizzard of 1983 and since the late '90s he has maintained a Blogspot site, Tropical Atlantic Update, where he provides context-rich updates in a digestible and engaging way. He's perhaps best known for regularly sharing interesting climatology facts and keeping Miamians updated on the weather via Twitter @BMcNoldy.