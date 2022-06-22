Even as too many schmancy restaurants keep popping up in Brickell, Stanzione 87 manages to continue to deliver on its promise of a top-quality meal, in this case, pizza. The wood-fired Neapolitan-style pies arrive with their crusts perfectly blistered, their centers impossibly molten. Opt for classic Margherita if youre a purist, or top it with sausage and peppers for a flavor bomb. Those who are feeling more adventurous might opt for the decadent truffle white pizza. (More of a subs and wings type? Stanzione's fine if you skip the pizza altogether. But whatever you do, leave room for the Nutella calzone.