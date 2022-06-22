miamidade.gov/parks/crandon-tennis.asp
it's been a minute since the Miami Open packed up its tournament and moved to Hard Rock Stadium, but the tennis courts on Key Biscayne where Jimmy Connors, Serena Williams, Andre Agassi, and Chris Evert once served and volleyed are still standing and are open to the public. The Crandon Park Tennis Center has 27 tennis courts available for use to anyone with a racquet. And it's affordable, too: $5 per player for hard, $7 for clay. Thirteen of the courts are equipped with night lighting for a $2-an-hour upcharge. Beyond the quality of courts and the history of the site, the tennis center boasts a beautiful setting, nestled among coconut palms, with the occasional iguana speeding by. If you insist upon making like a pro, you can play on the stadium court ($18 an hour per player).