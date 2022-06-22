As you float along the crystal-clear blue water of Rock Springs, admiring the lush forest surroundings and the occasional deer or wild turkey scurrying past, you might just manage to convince yourself you've found paradise. Only 30 miles outside of Disney World lies an Eden that not even Walt's Imagineers could re-create. While Rock Springs' 68-degree water temp might at first seem cold to a Floridian's tropical bloodstream, your body will eventually feel refreshed, even if your eyes and brain may never accept such natural beauty existing so close to home. If you want to put the "lazy" back in "lazy river," bring your own inner tube, canoe, or kayak, or rent one from a vendor outside the park. Otherwise, if you're a decent swimmer, you can easily stroke along the three-quarter-mile length of the park. When you reach the end of the creek, you'll probably walk back to the mouth of the springs and do it all over again. Entrance to Kelly Park costs only $3 a vehicle per day and campsites are available with an advance reservation.