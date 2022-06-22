You know the old proverb: "If you give a man a fish, you feed him for a day. If turn him on to a great deli, you feed him for a lifetime." True, finding a good deli can be a lifelong win for some but it may take a lifetime to find that special meatery. Which brings us to this year's unconventional "Best Deli" pick. Buena Vista Deli in downtown Miami isn't a deli, per se; it's more of a casual French bistro. The pastries are divine, from the croissants to the tarts to the éclairs. Their sandwiches, many offered on Buena Vista's flaky croissants, are likewise spectacular. Croque monsieur? Mais oui! We're also fans of the quiche Lorraine the salade niçoise, and, believe it or not, the escargots. Don't be a snail yourself, though — grouille-toi to Buena Vista and taste for yourself.