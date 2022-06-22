Like you, we cringe at the notion of having to leave Miami-Dade County to shop for groceries. That said, we'll do it in a heartbeat for a trip to Kim and Lee Oriental Market in Lauderhill. Known to many as simply "Oriental Market," Kim and Lee is predominantly a Korean grocer, but it's sure to meet your Japanese, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Thai needs as well. If you arrive early enough in the day, there'll still be fresh-made kimbap and japchae, but a word to the wise: It sells out quickly. If you're tardy, though, don't fret. There's also an entire wall of freshly made kimchi and banchan of all types, ranging from snack-size containers to full-on gallons. This place is the closest you'll get to South Korea in South Florida.