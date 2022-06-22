After hosting a rager at her $6.7 million Miami condo during Miami Hack Week — complete with lemurs, tech bros, and one massive snake — tech developer-turned-investor Lucy Guo tweeted a scathing letter she received from her homeowners' association that detailed how the party spiraled out of control and violated a handful of rules. "My HOA did not appreciate my Miami Hack Week party and the wild animals," she wrote in the since-deleted tweet, which included the note from One Thousand Museum Inc., the private corporation that enforces the bylaws at the striking 62-story luxury high-rise where Guo resides. After laying out Guo's various alleged offenses, the pissed-off association concluded, "All while your Instagram account provides evidence of the events of the night and your brazen attitude toward the Association's policies are reflected in the caption of your Instagram Story "MY HOA HATES ME."