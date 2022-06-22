In today's cutthroat festival world, everything has to go perfect before making it to year two. Yet III Points has always thrived on adversity, which may be its secret sauce. The latest test, aside from COVID-19, was condensing to two days from its habitual three-day roaster. No biggie. With a restless lineup of purebred talent and a seismic crowd, the festival made up for lost time. III Points brought the Strokes back to Miami from a lengthy hiatus, wooed the crowd with Rüfüs Du Sol, and pushed the limits of one stage with Peggy Gou. Presale tickets for 2022 are on sale and they've already started teasing the lineup by announcing its first headliner: Rosalía. III Points 2022 is scheduled for Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22.