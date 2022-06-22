A tunnel of arching ficus trees down Old Cutler Road leads to an inconspicuous parking lot across the from Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and Matheson Hammock Park. Since both are landmark attractions, the bumpy unpaved lot might seem like overflow parking. It isn't. A short, shaded trail starts in the southwestern corner and winds through a tropical hardwood forest, past ferns and sinkholes, and opens to acres of grass fields speckled with curious limestone structures and towering royal palms. It's a popular spot for joggers and dog walkers, but diverge from the beaten (and paved) path to the remote and picturesque picnicking spot of your choosing — whether beside a pond or beneath a royal poinciana tree. There's nowhere as picturesque yet devoid of influencers in all of Miami. (We can only hope it stays that way.)